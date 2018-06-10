Salman Khan denies doing No Entry and Wanted sequels

There is no denial that Salman Khan is the one of the biggest stars in the industry today. Hits after hits, the Dabangg Khan has been the King of box office for long and now with his Race 3 coming up, we can only expect a blockbuster. But how does he pick up such hit films? He revealed it in his recent interview.

“The only films I want to do as soon as possible are the ones which satisfy me. I want to do something which I instantly like. I take up films only if they instantly excite me. If something is narrated to me and I am like ‘I will tell you tomorrow’ or ‘I need some time to think’, it’s never happening,” is what the actor quoted.

The 52-year old actor however said Race 3 is an exception. “The only film I have done like that is Race 3. That too because I instantly loved the script, barring one or two points.”

Throwing some light on his future projects, the star confirmed that he will be collaborating with Sanjay Leela Bhansali but refuted the news of No Entry and Wanted sequels. “There is no No Entry or Wanted sequel happening. I am doing Bharat, Dabangg 3 and Sher Khan. The Kick 2 script isn’t ready at the moment and then there is a dance film with Remo and one Bhansali film when he comes and narrates it. We recently discussed it,” he stated.

Well, looks like Salman has his platter full at the moment and we aren’t complaining.