Salman Khan didn't but his bodyguard did wish Iulia on her birthday!

Dating rumours of Salman and Romanian model Iulia Vantur has kept fans intrigued for a while now. While the two have always kept their relationship under covers, their joint public appearances and Iulia mingling with the Khan family point at the direction of a steady relationship. It was on Tuesday, when the Romanian beauty turned a year older and her well-wishers, including Salman’s bodyguard Shera, took to social media to wish her. But what piqued our curiosity was that the Race 3 star’s birthday-post for his alleged girlfriend was nowhere to be seen.

The singer-model’s friends including Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and model Niketan Madhok surprised her with a cake.

But surprisingly, busy actor Salman probably couldn’t spare a minute to wish his rumoured ladylove on social media. Even though his Instagram feed is loaded with mostly promotional posts of his films, that has never stopped the star from putting up special posts for his other friends like Jacqueline Fernandez and Katrina Kaif.

However, he must have surely wished her in person and the two must have had a gala time together, we hope!