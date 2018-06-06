Salman Khan dissects Sanju trailer, refuses to acknowledge Ranbir Kapoor

A major set of people are looking forward to Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, which stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead. The trailer of the film was dropped few days back and it upped all the excitement. People from the industry who watched the trailer along with the masses were also going gaga about it on their respective social media accounts. Salman Khan too has seen the Sanju trailer and he gave his two cents on it during a group interview for Race 3 which took place yesterday (June 5).

Salman was asked about his opinion on the Sanju trailer, to which he said that it should have been Sanjay Dutt, who should have played his part in the biopic. "Whenever Sanju wants to make a comeback, he will. It is all left to Sanjay Dutt, the day he thinks ‘I want to come back, he will be back.’ Even for the movie Sanju, I thought why did somebody else play his part. No one can do justice to that. The last bit of the film, Sanju only should have played it himself. The last portion of the last eight to ten years, Sanju only should have done it.”

Just notice how Salman has completely refused to acknowledge Ranbir here. What's more interesting is that he has indirectly said that he cannot do justice to the role. This is not really surprising considering the history that they share with each other.

However, he feels that Rajkumar must have made a good film as he also said, “Raju Hirani is a very sensible filmmaker, I am sure he has made a good film.”Sanju releases on June 29 and also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Jim Sarbh, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.