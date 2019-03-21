Salman Khan: Education is important but the Pulwama attacker was on the wrong side of it

Salman Khan’s next production titled Notebook is an upcoming romantic film based in Kashmir. Scheduled for a release on March 29, producer Salman Khan appeared for a press conference on Wednesday and seemed rather open to a conversation. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook is the story of love between a teacher and his students. The film also revolves around the love for Kashmir, but unfortunately, the state is far removed from that emotion. A deadly attack in Pulwama ratcheted tensions between India and Pakistan, leading to a series of war-like situations. At the conference, we asked Salman about what he thought about the situation in Kashmir right now given that this romantic movie is based in the state.

“The plot of the film is exactly that. How kids who are being misled finally drop the gun... education is important but what is more important is what type of education we are imparting to the kids. The boy (Adil Ahmad Dar, Pulwama terrorist) was also given education. But it was of the wrong kind. My heart goes out to the victims,” Salman Khan said.

Shortly after the attack in Pulwama, Salman tweeted his condolences to the families of the soldiers who lost their lives. Reports said that Salman Khan Films and Cine1 Studios – the producers of Notebook, decided to contribute a sum of Rs 22 lakh to the families of the victims.

My heart goes out for the Jawans of our beloved country and their families who lost their lives as martyrs to save our families... #YouStandForIndia — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) February 14, 2019

The Pulwama attack was carried out by Adil Ahmad Dar. The 20-year-old suicide bomber was a member of the Jaish-e-Mohammed group. Reports said that Dar lived in the Gundibagh village in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir. He worked at a sawmill till 2018 and went missing in March of the same year. A missing persons report was filed by his family. Soon pictures of him with an AK-47 cropped up on social media under the code name Waqas Commando.

The premise of Salman Khan’s Notebook is about kids who are drawn to militancy but are eventually educated and finally let go of their weapons. The film was initially offered to Salman to act in but he gave it a pass for reasons best known to him. Instead, he launched two newbies - Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl. We can't wait to catch this drama in two weeks.