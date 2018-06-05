Salman Khan fat-shames 42-year-old woman on TV reality show. NOT funny at all!

As and when you specify Salman Khan's misbehavior, be ready to be either trolled or slammed by a heavy number of fans and fan clubs. But at times public figures show such insensitivity in their statements and gestures, that it's difficult to keep shut. Just a few days ago, Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez were at a dance reality show to promote their upcoming release Race 3, when they forcefully hugged a child participant and ended up being trolled. Now, we've come across shocking remarks of the actor, targeted at a 42-year-old woman.

Meenal Dhapre, a participant, was pretty shamelessly bodyshamed by the superstar who either didn't understand the weight of his words or was turning a deaf ear to them. As Meenal requested to hug Madhuri Dixit, it became a moment of fun. Salman was heard remaking, 'aaram aaram se, kahin stage na toot jaye! (Slowly, or the stage might break)'. If that was not enough, he had more in store. Meenal presented her dance with Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, Salman was seen standing near the stage. He later stated, "Main wahan isliye khada tha ki aap kahin phir se tappa khaaker gir gaye toh?”

Here's the Video of Salman Khan Fat Shaming the woman. pic.twitter.com/D2HMw0DQyv — Ranbir Kapoor Has Killed It. (@RKsMiddleFinger) June 5, 2018

Funny? Hell no! Pretty sure the humiliation was felt by not just the lady but almost everyone present. But Salman isn't the one to stop. Meenal, at one point of the conversation, mentioned she belonged to a small city. High on 'humour', Salman asked her how she fit into a 'small' city!

Exploiting the impression of a superstar and humiliating another individual on the shape of her body is so not cool, Salman!