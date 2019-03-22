image
Friday, March 22nd 2019
English
Salman Khan finds contemporary web series 'rubbish', may produce content like Hum Aapke Hai Koun

Bollywood

Salman Khan finds contemporary web series 'rubbish', may produce content like Hum Aapke Hai Koun

Salman Khan might soon venture into the web space, with content on the lines of his family films such as Hum Aapke Hai Koun.

back
bharatHum Aapke Hai Koun..!NotebookSalman Khan
nextJustalkin Episode 36: IPL 2019: A quick look at the teams, the changes and how it is creating a buzz

within