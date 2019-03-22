Salman Khan finds contemporary web series 'rubbish', may produce content like Hum Aapke Hai Koun

Web series are the new cool thing; in good ways. If we come to think of it, the web platform not only exposes the audience to a larger variety of content but also lets makers and artistes revel in their freedom of expression; largely because it is less censored and caters to a wider range of audience with vivid taste. In recent times, a number of Indian web series including Sacred Games and Lust Stories have been lauded for bold treatments and strong content. However, superstar Salman Khan doesn't look pleased with everything that the web series are bringing on our plates.

In fact, he quite blatantly termed the recently released web content as 'rubbish'! Instead, he would want to stick to his good, old content that caters to the family audience. "Web series is fine but the content should be clean. I don't like all that rubbish that is going on. I have been approached and I have not said no. I will produce web content but it is going to be 'Hum Aapke Hai Kaun' type," he said at a media interaction.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Sep 27, 2018 at 3:04am PDT

Among the A-listers, Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui were two of the firsts to venture into the web. Their series Sacred Games became a massive success and a second season is already in making. Another superstar Akshay Kumar has come on board for an Amazon Prime original show. Abhishek Bachchan will also be seen in the second season of Breathe, an Amazon Prime show. The three Khans, however, are yet to explore the digital medium.