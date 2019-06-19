Darshana Devi June 19 2019, 12.00 am June 19 2019, 12.00 am

Superstar Salman Khan’s name is synonymous with fitness. There’s no doubt about the fact that the 53-year-old is ageing like fine wine and his strict fitness regime seems to be one of the major reasons behind it. In fact, there are many who claim that Bhai is the person behind the trend of gyms and fitness gaining importance in the country and his workout videos on his social media give us all the inspiration to stay fit. A glimpse of his gymming sessions was given by the Race 3 star on Tuesday.

In a video put up by him on IG, Salman is seen flaunting his flexibility and can be heard saying, “Being strong and trying to be flexible as well,” as his trainer helps him stretching his leg. We also see how the two are joined in by Salman’s dog, who adorably walks in and sits in front of the actor. Salman later kneels down to pat him. Through the video, Salman is seen promoting his fitness equipment brand, called Being Strong Fitness Equipment, which he launched on March 26.

Take a look at Salman’s workout video here:

Earlier in the day, Bhai released one more work out video, which saw him doing a leg press with two of his security personnel who were seated on the slab. He also came up with a humorous caption for the post.

Check out Salman’s video here: