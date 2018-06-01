Salman Khan gears up for his next with Remo D'Souza

While his upcoming film, Race 3, is already making a lot of noise, Salman seems to be all charged up for his next with Remo D’Souza. Much to our surprise, this is going to be a dance drama like ABCD and we will see Salman showing off his moves. Yes, you heard it right! And here we have some scoop over this film.

Mumbai Mirror reports that Remo and Salman will start rolling their ‘full-fledged dancing film’ post the star wraps up with Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and Prabhudheva’s Dabbang 3. Both the films will be shot simultaneously.

Rumours had it that Remo’s upcoming dance-drama was earlier titled Dancing Dad and was based on a father-daughter relationship but this film was later put on hold. Talking about the film, Salman informed Mirror, “Remo and I were supposed to do another dance film last year but, unlike what he’d like to believe, everybody can’t dance, and I messed up my shoulder while training for the sequences. So that film was put on hold. Then, Race 3 came along. Now, this dance film is happening, and I will be training extensively for it.”

He further spoke about Race 3 and shared the amount of efforts put in by every star in the making of this film. “A lot of hard-work went into this film and I want everyone to benefit from its release. You will be blown away by Jackie and Daisy’s fight scene as well. It’s crisply shot,” he said.

Looks like we will get to see a lot more of Salman in the coming year with the actor already having a couple of films in his kitty.