Salman Khan gets death threat from notorious gangster

Notorious student leader-turned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi of Rajasthan issued a death threat to Salman Khan in the presence of media on Friday. Bishnoi blatantly declared to the cameras present that the Bollywood actor will be killed in Jodhpur.

"Salman Khan will be killed here, in Jodhpur. Then he will come to know about our real identity," Bishnoi told media persons while being taken to a Jodhpur court amidst police security. The gangster was being produced in the court following his arrest on charges of threatening traders with extortion. Bishnoi claimed was being framed in false cases adding that not a single witness had deposed to prove the charges against him. Lawrence Bishoi is known to be a notorious gangster in the region and has been charged in over 20 cases of attempt to murder, carjacking, extortion, snatching and under the Arms Act in Punjab-Haryana belt.

"Now, if police want me to do some major crime, I shall kill Salman Khan and that too in Jodhpur," he added.

Bishnoi's death threat to Bollywood’s Bhai is linked with the Black Buck killing case of 1998, in which Salman Khan and his co-actors from the film Hum Saath Saath Hain are accused. It was the Bishnoi community which had brought up the Black Buck hunting case.

Actor Salman Khan appears in Jodhpur court for black buck poaching case @htTweets pic.twitter.com/8DmakGCK5s — Rakesh Goswami (@rakeshgoswamiHT) January 4, 2018

On Thursday, the actor appeared in the Jodhpur's Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Rural Court in connection with the hearing in the Black Buck poaching case.