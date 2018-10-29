Salman Khan gets dissed by Naseeruddin Shah, says India cinema has more

Naseeruddin Shah is considered one of the finest actors we have in the Hindi film industry. The veteran actor has entertained us with variable roles and films for over 4 decades now. In a recently held media interview, the actor was all praises for Indian cinema and shared that he believes cinema serves as ‘a record of times’. The actor, however, went on to take a major dig at superstar Salman Khan. Here’s what he had to say.

“I feel that cinema can’t change society or bring a revolution. I’m also not sure of cinema as a medium of education. Documentaries can be educative, not feature films. People see them and forget. The only serious function films can serve is to act as a record of their times,” Shah told PTI.

He added that it’s for this reason that he chose to work in films like A Wednesday or Rogan Josh and said, “I consider it my responsibility to take part in such films. All my serious works are representative of their times. Cinema will survive. These films would be seen 200 years later.”

“People should know what the India of 2018 was like. They shouldn’t end up seeing only Salman Khan films 200 years later. India is not like that. Cinema is for posterity,” he continued.

The Ishqiya actor further said that he is always keen to work with youngsters who are struggling against odds to make what they believe in.

“If there’s a young man trying to make a song and dance film, I wouldn’t give him a second. But there was a young man trying to make a film on a subject he believes should be made. I am totally for first-timers. I always hear them seriously. I have done so many films with first timers and I’ve never regretted it,” he added.