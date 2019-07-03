Antara Kashyap July 10 2019, 6.38 pm July 10 2019, 6.38 pm

Salman Khan has given us many amazing films in the 90s that people still remember. Among them was Har Dil Job Pyaar Karega starring him, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta. The film is about to complete 19 years in July and the star paid tribute to it in the most heartfelt way possible. The actor, who is also a good painter shared a video of him sketching with the Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega title track playing in the background. He then goes on to write a dialogue from the film.

In the video, the actor is seen making quite an impressive sketch of a man's face. He then takes another sheet and writes the dialogue, "Itna karna ke kabhi kam na pade lekin saala kam pad hi jaata hai." It is very impressive that Khan remembers the dialogue of his film after 19 years of it releasing! Also, it is quite commendable how Salman Khan is putting in more work into making his social media entertaining. Taking Katrina Kaif's advice, the actor has been posting photos and videos of his lifestyle - especially working out at the gym or doing back-flips into the pool.

While sketching a song of har dil played n this dialogue was written by my friend Sajid Nadiadwala grandson n at that point in time I thought it was complete but .... pic.twitter.com/6bU2ykSlCu — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 1 July 2019