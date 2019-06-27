Rushabh Dhruv June 27 2019, 9.05 pm June 27 2019, 9.05 pm

Salman Khan is one fitness freak from Bollywood who has been a constant source of inspiration for many out there. Of late, the Dabangg actor has been quite active on social media and has been teasing fans with his fitness videos. Call it Salman's way to be in the news or his way to amp up the social media game, fans are loving the little tidbits from Sallu's life. But a video posted by the Bhai of Bollywood on 26 June 2019, has irked a few on the web. It so happened that on Wednesday, Salman took to his Twitter and posted a video of himself cycling on the streets of Bandra.

Well, nothing is wrong in seeing Salman 'sweating it out' via cycling, but this time Salman's video had quite a negative backlash. Users were not happy with the Dabangg's star rash driving on the middle of the road. Elaborating on the same, it's a fast forward clip where we see Salman leaving Galaxy Apartments on his bicycle. Further, in the video, he is seen cycling his way on a busy road and coming back home. While a few die-hard fans were in awe of Sallu's cycling skills at this age, some pointed out that how he was rash driving. He was seen cycling in a zig-zag pattern and changing lanes quickly. P.S: he was in short breaking traffic rules.

Check out the video below:

Time flies v fast. . Learn how to appreciate it pic.twitter.com/cpcrF2YDVf — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 26, 2019

Here are a few tweets of fans who feel that Salman Khan put many in danger. Have a look:

Big fan but not setting a good example of Safety here. Where is the protection gear and why promote driving cutting dangerously into traffic. — Ajit Singh Shekhawat (@shekhawat_23) June 27, 2019

Cycling in the middle of the road. Putting every one in danger. — Rashmi (@fivemilestone) June 27, 2019