Salman Khan gives a Race 3 twist to his picture with Dharmendra and Bobby Deol and its funny!

Salman Khan's recent Instagram post with veteran actor Dharmendra and Race 3 co-star Bobby Deol has gone viral on social media as it garnered more than 4 lakh likes in just an hour. Salman hilariously added Race 3 viral dialogue in the caption of his picture post. Remember, Bhaijaan’s co-star Daisy Shah's dialogue from the film’s trailer "our business is ours business and none of your business" that paved way to several memes? Yes, that’s the one Salman used to describe this picture but with a twist. Take a look at the picture below and you’ll get an idea of what we are talking about:

It is such a delight to see Salman, Bobby and Dharam paaji in a single frame. Since the time this dialogue of Daisy Shah went viral on the internet, everyone has made use of it at least once to crack a joke. In fact, even Salman Khan pulled a joke making use of this dialogue and the video had gone viral on social media. Here it is…

No words @BeingSalmanKhan what better reply one could get then the best one itself... we love you for the human you are !!! #Race3 #salmankhanourhero @ItsRaviD @PlanetSalman pic.twitter.com/FYUmIsAMLq — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 21, 2018

Race 3, an action-thriller, is Salman Khan's Eid offing for this year. It releases in a week i.e on June 15. Besides Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Saqib Saleem, are also a part of Race 3. Directed by Remo D'Souza, Salman Khan's movie is the third film in the Race franchise. The previous two Race films featured Saif Ali Khan in the lead.