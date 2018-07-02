home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Salman Khan goes the Punjabi way as Vancouver gears up to witness some Dabangg

First published: July 02, 2018 10:10 AM IST | Updated: July 02, 2018 10:10 AM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

The overseas scene of Da-Bangg 2018 has begun! Salman Khan and gang are taking the West by storm as they take on the stage and enthral the audience with the signature dynamo. They recently performed at San Jose, and the next stop is Vancouver! The coastal city in Western Canada is definitely in for something big. Watch this video shared by Salman and you would know.

See u tonight Vancouver at the #pnecolesium #DabanggReloaded @DabanggReloaded2018 @zeeamericas @sahilpromotions @beingbhav @thejaevents @SohailKhanofficial

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

The superstar along with singer Guru Randhawa and singer-actor Maniesh Paul is going the Punjabi way!

These two men also tried their best to infuse some of Punjabi into Katrina Kaif but failed miserably...LOL!  We watched this video wherein they desperately want Kat to sing Guru's very famous track 'Suit Suit', but she ends up singing her own chartbuster Sheila Ki Jawani nevertheless!

See u tonite vancouver @katrinakaif @gururandhawa #canadaday #pnecoleisum #jaevents #sahilpromotions @dabanggreloaded2018

A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul) on

These videos are so much fun!

Incidentally, 2nd July is also celebrated as Canada Day. Salman also sent us the day's greetings, straight from Canada!

What a massive celebration is on its way... ;)

 

