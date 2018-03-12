Salman Khan greets his fans in Thai

Salman Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Race 3. The cast of the film keeps fans constantly engaged and informed from different locations they have been shooting. Earlier on Friday, Salman posted a video of himself greeting his fans in Thai from the floating market. He surely knows how to fit in perfectly.

Sallu bhai is shooting a racy number with co-star Jacqueline Fernandez, however, the talk of the town is their sizzling chemistry which was last seen in Kick. A source had earlier told a tabloid that, “Salman and Jackie will shoot a song on the beaches of Pattaya and it will be as hot as their Jumme Ki Raat and Hangover numbers in Kick. Remo is choreographing the number during the 20-day schedule, which also includes a lot of action sequences. Daisy, who fractured her foot while shooting recently, is accompanying the team. Her scenes will be shot in a way to conceal the injury.”

The third installment of the Race franchise is helmed by choreographer-director Remo D’souza. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The song will be choreographed by the director himself. The shoot is expected to be wrapped up in 20 days and besides the song, the team will also be shooting action sequences in the country.

Salman has replaced Saif Ali Khan in the third installment. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, the film is scheduled for an Eid release.