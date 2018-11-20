Salman Khan had visitors on Bigg Boss sets, guess who?

Bollywood actor, Salman Khan, has been constantly juggling between the shooting of his upcoming film Bharat and his on-going reality show Bigg Boss 12. Recently, the actor was rumored to be injured while shooting for Bharat. However, all of them seemed to be baseless as we spotted the actor absolutely fit and fine in the video shared by his brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri on the same day.

Well, to confirm the same, Bollywood actors like Sooraj Pancholi and Mahesh Manjrekar, who are also known to be Salman Khan close acquaintances, visited the actor during his Bigg Boss 12 shoot, over the weekend. The two of them were quite concerned about Salman Khan and dropped in to check on his health. Now, this is the kind of friendship, one should take inspiration from!

After completing his Bigg Boss schedule, the actor is now headed to Punjab to resume the shooting of Bharat.

The story of Bharat revolves around a son’s promise to his father during the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. With Salman and Katrina playing the lead roles in the film, Bharat also has an ensemble cast of actors like Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by YRF, the movie will hit the theatres on Eid 2019.