Ranjini Maitra June 18 2019, 12.16 am June 18 2019, 12.16 am

Unless you are living under rocks, you know that a video of Salman Khan suddenly planting a slap on one of his security guards recently spread like fire on the internet. Salman, who was on his way back from a theatre, was mobbed by fans as usual. It is always a task for his security guards to make a safe way for the superstar. As they were at work, Salman probably spotted one of them misbehaving with a fan. Next, he turned around and slapped a guard straight away. How could it NOT go viral? Fans were overwhelmed to see how much he cared for them. But it must not have been a nice feeling for the guy who got slapped! A few days have passed after the incident and the superstar has now taken a hilarious dig at the incident. Wonder what we are talking about?

On his Instagram handle, Salman shared a video of himself working out. Let us tell you, it is rather on the funny side! The actor is seen performing a leg press. On the machine, however, there are no weight bars. Instead, two of his security guards are sitting on it! Can you imagine what a gruesome workout that might be? We wonder for how long he could continue with it.