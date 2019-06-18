Unless you are living under rocks, you know that a video of Salman Khan suddenly planting a slap on one of his security guards recently spread like fire on the internet. Salman, who was on his way back from a theatre, was mobbed by fans as usual. It is always a task for his security guards to make a safe way for the superstar. As they were at work, Salman probably spotted one of them misbehaving with a fan. Next, he turned around and slapped a guard straight away. How could it NOT go viral? Fans were overwhelmed to see how much he cared for them. But it must not have been a nice feeling for the guy who got slapped! A few days have passed after the incident and the superstar has now taken a hilarious dig at the incident. Wonder what we are talking about?
On his Instagram handle, Salman shared a video of himself working out. Let us tell you, it is rather on the funny side! The actor is seen performing a leg press. On the machine, however, there are no weight bars. Instead, two of his security guards are sitting on it! Can you imagine what a gruesome workout that might be? We wonder for how long he could continue with it.
After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure they are wid me .. ha ha
Salman Khan's Bharat was released on Eid this year. The movie has collected 167 crore so far and still earning. The Ali Abbas Zafar's movies has still three days left to cash in before Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh goes on floor.Read More