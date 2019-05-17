Salman Khan has a sarcastic reply for the comments against Hina Khan’s Cannes appearance

Debanu Das May 17 2019, 9.46 pm May 17 2019, 9.46 pm

Indian television actor Hina Khan made the headlines when she made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival on May 15. The actress wore a Ziad Nakad gown and while social media congratulated her, a senior editor of a popular magazine made some nasty remarks at her debut. The editor had shared the picture of Hina at Cannes and captioned: “Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali studios?” the comment didn’t go down well with many and at the song launch of Bharat, Salman Khan was asked about his views on the matter.

Salman and Hina go back a long way. Hina had starred on Bigg Boss, a show hosted by Salman. After being asked about the incident, Salman initially said that he didn’t know about the incident. However, he later added, in a rather sarcastic way, that it was very thoughtful of the editor to single out Hina. “That’s very responsible of that editor to make a comment like that…very thoughtful of the editor to make a comment like that on Hina. I don’t understand what he wanted to say; Cannes is Chandivali or has Chandivali gone to Cannes?” said Salman.

The level of sarcasm is really high here!

Since the editor’s comment, there was widespread outrage and eventually, the editor removed that post. He also put up an apology and explained that his intentions were not to ‘belittle an artiste.’ He added that his remark was ‘meant to suggest that Cannes has become Bollywood centric.’ “Those who know me well enough will agree that I’m inclusive and always appreciative of talent,” read the editor’s statement. He then wished Hina continued success in her career.

Several industry leaders such as Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Nia Sharma, Gauahar Khan, Nakuul Mehta, and Ekta Kapoor criticised the editor’s earlier post.