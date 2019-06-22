Darshana Devi June 22 2019, 1.36 pm June 22 2019, 1.36 pm

B-Town superstar, Salman Khan’s popularity amongst fans isn’t needed to be explained. The 53-year-old has completed over 3 decades in the industry, but his films continue to set the cash registers ringing even today. But if there’s something more about the actor that leaves his fans smitten, it’s his adorable camaraderie with nephew Ahil, glimpses of which are often shared by the actor on his social media. When it comes to the cutest mama-bhanjas in Bollywood, the duo’s names get a prominent mention. Yet again on Saturday, Salman shared a loveable video of him with the little one and we can’t stop watching it over and over again.

In the short hilarious clip, Salman is seen sitting on Ahil’s shoulders in an attempt to make it seem that the tiny tot is lifting him. While doing so, Bhai can be seen saying, "Ahil is real strong. He is carrying his.." before taking a pause to look at Ahil. He then bursts into great laughter when he sees Ahil picking on his nose and completes his statement saying, "..his mamu with his finger in his nose." On the other hand, an embarrassed Ahil hides his face as his uncle, along with a couple of unseen people behind the camera, laugh out loud and Salman soon gives him the tightest cuddle! Aww!

Check out Salman’s video here:

View this post on Instagram Ahil n his mamu ... A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 21, 2019 at 10:54am PDT