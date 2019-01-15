Salman Khan has turned career advisor for Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif recently walked out of Varun Dhawan’s dance movie with Remo D’Souza. The film was to go on floors and just days ahead of the shoot Katrina bowed out of it. There were many rumours floating around on how Salman Khan asked his Bharat heroine to quit the movie. Reasons were many, some suggested that Salman was upset with his Race 3 director Remo D’Souza, others hinted that Bhai had a fallout with Varun Dhawan’s father David Dhawan because the latter alleged that his son had stepped into the Dabangg hero’s shoes. Insiders also reveal that remuneration could have been a major factor for Katrina’s walkout. However, there could be some truth in these stories that are doing rounds.

An insider close to the actor suggests that it is true that ‘Salman is taking interest in Katrina’s career again’. Unfortunately for the actress, despite having two big releases (Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero) last year she did not taste success. Apparently, Salman Khan was approached for both these roles and the actor had rejected these offers. Contrary to reports that were doing the rounds last year, we now hear that Khan had warned Katrina to not take up these movies. But, the actress was adamant and signed Aamir Khan’s multi-starrer and Aanand L Rai’s movie with Shah Rukh Khan. Despite being appreciated for her role in Zero, Katrina’s film failed to perform at the box office. Salman had predicted the fate of these movies, but Katrina still wanted to try her luck.

A fair feathered industry friend informs that this has changed. “With enough experimentation, Katrina wants to play it safe and sign movies that will be a commercial success now. She feels that Salman has the experience to guide her in the right direction. And even though she wanted to work with Varun, her equation with Salman was always the priority. She will pick him over anything or anyone. Katrina is like family for Salman and she too values him a lot,” said the source.

This isn’t the first time that Salman has stepped up in support of his ex-girlfriend. Immediately after her split with Ranbir Kapoor, many of the actress’ industry friends had distanced themselves from the actress. Irrespective of their past, Salman always was there for Katrina. With her movies Fitoor and Jagga Jasoos bombing at the box office, Khan roped the actress for Ek Tha Tiger sequel. After a long time, Katrina tasted success at the BO. The ex-lovers also collaborated on brand endorsements and tours. In fact, even for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat when Priyanka Chopra walked out, Katrina stepped in on Khan’s suggestion.

Salman Khan has been credited with helping boost Katrina’s career, but the actor always insists that it is the actress’ hard work and dedication that has paved way for her success in the industry. With Salman turning a career advisor for Katrina, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actress is in safe hands. Along with Bharat, Kat has also bagged an important part in Salman’s Dabangg 3. Guess fans can gear up to see more of this Jodi on screen in the coming days.