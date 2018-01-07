Salman Khan has two reasons to celebrate

The Baahubalis of the world may come and go but there’s one man who can rake in the moolah consistently. That man is none other than the bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan. Though Tubelight didn’t perform well at the box-office, Sallu bhai has emerged as the winner yet again with Tiger Zinda Hai that is inching towards the Rs 500 crore mark (Total Collections).

Not only that, Salman is the only Bollywood actor to deliver three Rs 300 crore movies with Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) earning 320.34 crores and Sultan (2016), which collected close to RS 300.45 crores. And now, bhai has Tiger Zinda Hai entering the 300 crore club in just 16 days of its release. The total earning of TZH stands at Rs 375 crores in India and Rs 113 crores as overseas collections and is set to cross the Rs 500 crore mark soon.

In the list of the highest grossers, the movie has already surpassed Golmaal Returns to clench the second rank after Baahubali.

Starring Katrina Kaif, TZH has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The elated director said in a statement, “It is an overwhelming and a humbling moment. I thank the audiences for showering so much love on Tiger Zinda Hai. The cast and crew and the entire YRF team have toiled their hearts out and this incredible success will be cherished by all of us,”

Tiger ka happy birthday 🎉 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 27, 2017 at 6:02am PST

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have some interesting projects in hand for near future. Salman Khan has the 3rd installment of Race series – Race 3 to be directed by Remo D’Souza. He’s also reunite with Ali Abbas Zafar once again for Bharat.

Katrina Kaif has Thugs of Hindostan opposite Aamir Khan & Amitabh Bachchan. She’s also in a Shah Rukh Khan film – Zero.