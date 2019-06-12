Darshana Devi June 12 2019, 10.59 pm June 12 2019, 10.59 pm

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s latest film Bharat just hit the screens and has gained mixed reviews from the audience. The period-drama, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, pairs the superstar opposite his ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif and is performing well at the box office. Even after the film released, both Salman and Katrina are still on a promotional spree and amidst which, Bhai decided to take some time off for some refreshment and opted for a midnight cycle ride on the streets of Mumbai.

A video, that is currently doing the rounds on the internet, sees Salman enjoying a cycle ride along with his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and nephew Arhaan Khan. Expectedly, fans went nuts as soon as they spotted the three on the road and in no minutes, the trio was mobbed by a barrage of cars and cycles. As heard in the clip, we can hear fans shouting out Salman’s name, desperately to get his attention, but Bhai just chose to ignore. Reports suggest that the actor began his cycle ride at 2.30 am in the night and post a short ride, got back to his posh home located in Bandra.

Watch Salman’s video here:

We just stumbled upon another piece of news about the star. As part of the post-release promotions of Bharat, the Race 3 actor along with Katrina Kaif met the families who witnessed the India-Pakistan partition in 1945. In an IG post, Salman wrote that he was ‘honoured’ to meet all the real people who experienced the events of the partition and offered his salute to them.

Check out Salman’s post here: