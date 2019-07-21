Antara Kashyap July 21 2019, 6.43 pm July 21 2019, 6.43 pm

Salman Khan has recently discovered the magic of social media, thanks to Katrina Kaif, and now he cannot get enough. The actor keeps finding out-of-the-box content to post on his Instagram and Twitter handles and the results are obviously unique. From posting gym videos to prove he's the fittest at 54, to giving shoutouts to his fans, Bhai has done it all. Now his recent Instagram video shows that Bhai also has a sense of humour. In the video, Khan talks about his Mami, but it is not who we think it is!

Taking to Instagram, Salman posted the video with a caption that translates to the fact that his aunt (Mami) has become parayi (a stranger). He also wondered if she had lost the plot or was it just him. In the video, he is seen talking to the camera and says that his aunt used to have a Hindi name and when she converted her name to English, her price increased. He then goes on to introduce his aunt to the audience and takes out a pea instead. It's a very funny attempt from the billionaire Salman to talk about the price of vegetables, but the point is, we don't really get it.

Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Bharat, which crossed the 200 crore mark in Bollywood. The film is the Hindi remake of the Korean film An Ode To My Father. It also stars Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover in important roles. The actor is the only one with 14 consecutive films that have grossed above 100 crores. The actor is currently shooting for Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha where he will reprise his iconic role of Chulbul Pandey. He will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah opposite Alia Bhatt.