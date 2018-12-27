Salman Khan is keen to get six pack abs, all thanks to his mum!

You can be a 53-year-old superstar, but a mother is a mother. There's no escaping! Salman Khan celebrates his birthday today and fans are going berserk; not that we are surprised. Amid plenty of cake cutting and midnight celebrations (and afterparty too, we assume), Salman had an interaction with the press outside his Panvel farmhouse, which is his go-to den for all such celebrations. He also revealed that he would now concentrate on developing his six-pack abs, thanks to his mother, Salma Khan!

"Four days ago, my mother told me that now this four-pack body will not be enough and she asked me 'what is your resolution for next year' so, I told her 'nothing' then, she told me 'you have to achieve six-pack body' so now that means, I have to be disciplined and I am doing that. I am going to the gym in the morning and evening. I run for one hour and control my food eating habits. She has told me to achieve a six-pack body which will be simple for me according to her and it is easy for me so, I am going to gift my six pack body to my mother on the new year," he said.

Both of Salman's contemporaries Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have walked that way before The result was quite tempting. While Salman is known for the Dabangg-alike actions and hook steps, a six-pack sounds even better. The mother always knows the way out, we tell you!