Salman Khan is ‘too hot to handle’ for Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan are in Kashmir’s beautiful Sonamarg region shooting for a track for their next film, Race 3. The location comes with a gorgeous backdrop of snow-capped mountains and chilly weather. A new picture from the location was shared by Jacqueline but in her words, it’s – too hot to handle.

The post has Jacqueline covered in several layers of blankets and even a jacket. Her cheeks are pink, which most definitely is a result of the cold weather. She is seen sipping on some hot beverage and warming her hands with it. But the one really chilling in this image is Salman Khan. Jacqueline’s co-star, the one, and only Bhai, is seen wearing a pair of jeans and a vest. Yes, a vest! The cold doesn’t seem to bother the Tiger Zinda Hai star.

A source speaking to Bollywood Life said that the Race 3 team will shoot for about two to three days in Srinagar. “They will shoot for a couple of scenes and a few portions of the Allah Duhai Hai song, before heading to Leh, Ladakh. They will continue shooting for the song in Leh, before finally wrapping up the film,” said the source.

The Race 3 soundtracks feature two songs which were recreated from the previous films in the franchise - Allah Duhai Hai and Party On My Mind. The film also features a song that is composed by Salman himself. The source added that Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah will be joining Salman and director Remo D’Souza for the Leh schedule.