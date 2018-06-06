Salman Khan is waiting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali to narrate a script to him

It was in 1999 that Salman Khan last collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He had fans swooning over him in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. And even though he had a special appearance in Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor's Saawariya, fans are looking for more. If reports are to be believed, it seems like fans will get what they want. We might just get to see Salman in SLB's next as it was Salman himself who hinted at working with Bhansali.

Salman, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Race 3, has revealed his line-up of films. "The films happening are Bharat, Dabangg 3, Sher Khan, the dance film, Kick 2 – when the script is ready.” After naming the films on his list, Salman joked, “And a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film… when he comes and narrates it to me.” Clearly, Salman was in a jovial mood during the interviews on Tuesday, but hey wouldn't we all kill to see Salman in a SLB film?

They collaborated for Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999) and created magic both times. We just hope that Sanjay writes a script for Salman and narrates it to him as the latter wants. We are sure you want that too. Many fans are unaware that Salman was supposed to star in Bajirao Mastani, which had Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. Yep! In fact, the film went on floors with Salman in the lead role when the script was conceived ten years before its release. They even shot a poster for the film together. But clearly things didn’t fall into place. Nevertheless, they can now, and we really hope they do.

Race 3 also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah, Freddy Daruwalla. The movie is being produced by Ramesh Taurani (under Tips Entertainment) and Salman Khan Films.