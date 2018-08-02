Salman Khan isn’t comfortable in designer outfits and here’s the proof

Salman Khan, the Dabangg star of Bollywood is every director's favourite, for obvious reasons. But can we also say that he is a fashion designer's favourite too? Ahh...well, we may want to give it a thought after what happened at Manish Malhotra's fashion show held last evening.

Salman Khan turned showstopper along with Katrina Kaif for Manish Malhotra's Pursian couture Zween. Whistles and hoots filled the room as Salman graced the ramp looking all dapper in a black outfit. But what followed is something that we did not expect. Few minutes into the costume and Salman started sweating. He got rid of the overcoat and got comfortable in just the kurta.

This makes us believe that Salman is the most comfortable in his denims and T-shirts. Most of the times, Salman is only seen wearing what he loves to. Despite that it becomes a trend.

Even when he is on the small screen hosting Big Boss or Dus Ka Dum, Bhai does not stay suited in his blazer for long and poses wearing just the formal shirt and pant.

He loves to keep it simple!

And is the most comfortable when in shorts.

Well, that's the swag of our Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He does what he wants and we love him for it!