Salman Khan isn’t launching Iulia Vantur, but extends his best wishes

Salman Khan is known for launching many actors in Bollywood like Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, etc. But surprisingly, he isn’t launching his alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur. She would be making her acting debut outside the Salman Khan Camp. Iulia will be seen as a lead in a movie titled Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala and though Salman is not launching his good wishes are with her.

Salman took to Twitter to share the first poster of the movie Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala and wished the team all the best. Directed by Prem R Soni, the movie is being produced by Pernaa Arora under her production Studio Five Elements.

In the poster, we can see Iulia donning a traditional attire and she is looking damn beautiful. Earlier Iulia had made an appearance in the song Ummbakkum in 2014 release O Teri. She later made her singing debut and was also seen in a single a few months ago. Acting surely had to be the next step.

Radha Kyon Gori Main Kyon Kaala also stars Jimmy Sheirgill. It is said to be based on real incidents. The movie is slated to release in May 2019.