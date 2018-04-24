From his poaching cases, hit-and-run case, to getting tangled into many other controversies, news on Salman Khan have always been grabbing the headlines. The actor currently is on bail in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, and has resumed his shooting for Race 3. Judwaa 2 actress Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen again in the upcoming third part along with actors Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala.

Salman- Jacqueline arrived in Kashmir on Monday, April 23 to shoot their last song for Race 3. The reports added that Khan made a pit-stop at the current Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti’s residence for an hour.

“The team has procured all the required permissions from the Wildlife and Tourism department to shoot in Sonmarg and Ladakh and we are assisting them in every way. We want more films to be shot in the Valley”, reports a top tourism official to Mumbai Mirror, while talking about the extra care and security assigned for Khan in Kashmir.

Directed by Remo D’Souza is expected to release on June 15.