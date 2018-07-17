Salman Khan just made a contestant's day on the sets of 10 Ka Dum

Salman Khan is a people's man through and through. The same can be seen from the love audience pours on his movies, no matter how audacious the content. But the length he goes to make his fans smile, the spontaneous love and respect is endearing. Something similar happened on the sets of 10 Ka Dum, when Salman made a contestant's day, by doing something she didn't even imagine in her wildest dreams.

It so happened that one of the contestants, named Payal Rathi, revealed on the show that her husband is a fan of Shilpa Shetty Kundra. And lo and behold! Salman waved his magic wand and there she was. Salman not just dialled Shilpa, but made Payal and the star talk, share diet tips and what not. He surely made the woman's day.

Watch Payals excitement unfold, here.

Well, that's Salman for you. When one watches him host the show today, it is hard to believe that he was darn nervous when it started, nearly a decade back. Salman had never hosted a reality show, and was scared of revealing his real side, devoid of the duvet of the characters that he plays on screen, in front of the audience.

Ten years have passed by, and the audience has given its verdict. Salman is hit, on the small screen as well.