Nilofar Shaikh June 13 2019, 6.33 pm June 13 2019, 6.33 pm

These are days when you can actually put a number to the fans and followers that a Bollywood superstar enjoys. Salman Khan, for instance, has 37.1 million followers on Twitter. That, if you must know, is equivalent to the entire population of Canada. Clearly, Khan can't be meeting all of them personally but he does try and thank them in the best way possible. In this case... through social media. Bharat is the second highest grosser of 2019 and Khan is rather happy about it. He wanted to thank a number of people for the film's success and made sure he crammed in as many names as possible in his tweets.

Salman Khan shared a video of him and Bharat's leading lady Katrina Kaif looking at all the reactions that have been coming in for the film. Salman did most of the talking, Katrina Kaif did most of the smiling.

He said he was overwhelmed with the response and hoped that this mutual admiration continues for years to come.

Take a look at Salman's tweet here:

In a previous post, Salman Khan had also thanked all journalist for interviewing him during Bharat. We don't remember the last time he did that but it was nice of him to acknowledge it. Here's that tweet:

To all the journalists who have interviewed me during #Bharat ... a big thank u to all... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 12, 2019