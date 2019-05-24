  3. Bollywood
Exclusive Pics: Purani Delhi recreated in Mumbai for Salman Khan starrer Bharat

Bollywood

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Exclusive: Mumbai turns Purani Dilli for Bharat, see pics

Rajnish Hedao builds Purani Delhi in Mumbai for Salman Khan starrer.

