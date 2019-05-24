Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Exclusive: Mumbai turns Purani Dilli for Bharat, see pics

Onkar Kulkarni May 24 2019, 7.37 pm May 24 2019, 7.37 pm

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Bharat this Eid. The film traces the story of a man and a nation and is a period drama. Now while the Ali Abbas Zafar directed film has been shot in multiple locations based in India and abroad, a few sequences had to be filmed in old Delhi. Anyone who has been to Old Delhi knows that it can be impossible to shoot in the area. Especially so if you are Salman Khan. And because Salman Khan couldn't go to Purani Dilli, the makers decided to get Purani Dilli to Salman Khan right here in Mumbai. The film's production designer Rajnish Hedao says, “We created the quintessential streets and small buildings that Old Delhi is made of. Since the film spans from 50s to 2000s, we have shown development on the sets just the way the city developed with time. Like the brick roads become cement roads, the shops by the streets had canopies and later as the time passed, these stores became smaller in size. Every single detail has been intricately designed when it came to making the sets.”

Hind Ration Store owned by Salman Khan in the film

Interestingly, these sets also have a street side store where Salman’s character Bharat will be seen working at. Talking about the same Rajnish says, “Bharat owns a store called Hind Ration Store. He starts with a small shop and as the business grows he expands his store.”

This lane of the Purani Dilli set shows the quintessential street side eateries

Speaking more about the elaborate set, the ace Production Designer who has earlier worked on films like 3 Idiots, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan among others he adds, “We created the Vasimpura Street area which is home to Hindus and Jains. You will see small-small havelis here. There are beautiful buildings and courtyards too. This area is over 100 years old.” The construction of the Purani Delhi set took heavy duty labour power, who worked hard for a period of three months to construct the 350 ft structure.

The night market of old Delhi recreated for the film

Locals pose as Delhiites as they shoot in Mumbai for Bharat

The lane outside Bharat's Hind Ration Store

It took over three months to create the replica of the capital in Mumbai

The set covers 350 feet of the studio

The Vasimpura Street which houses the Jain and Hindu communities

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial has also been shot at Malta and parts of Punjab. The film also features Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in important roles.