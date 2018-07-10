Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez end Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded with a bang - view pics

And that's a wrap of Da-Bangg: The Tour Reloaded! Salman Khan along with Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Prabhu Dheva, Maniesh Paul and Guru Randhawa was touring across the United States since past few days. Their last stop was Toronto, Canada where they performed today and ended the Da-Bangg tour with a bang. The ladies took to their respective Instagram accounts and shared pictures from their last show. Jacqueline and Sonakshi posted a group picture in which they all look very happy with the kind of response they got from the people of the US and Canada.

Katrina posted a video of the highlights of her performances and thanked the entire organising team of the tour and everyone who came to watch them.

They will return to Mumbai and get back to their movie commitments. Salman is soon to start shooting for Bharat. Whereas Katrina will get back on the sets of Zero and wrap up her portion of the film. Sonakshi will start shooting for Dabangg 3 as Salman himself had revealed during Race 3 promotions that their plan is to shoot Dabangg 3 and Bharat simultaneously. Before going on the sets of Dabangg 3, Sonakshi will shoot for Happy Phirr Bhag Jaayegi. And Jacqueline will be busy with her endorsement commitments before she gets to promotion of her upcoming film, Drive.