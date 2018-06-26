Salman Khan launched these pretty faces, but their careers didn’t take off!

Superstar Salman Khan has a heart of gold and he has time and again aided out his B-town buddies. He has helped shape the careers of many, but at the same time, he has also been unable to boost the careers of several others.

So, while you may believe that he is a boon to all newcomers, there is also a section of celebrities who haven’t been able to benefit much. So let’s have a quick look at all those actors who haven’t made the cut despite a dream debut.

Bhumika Chawla

Bhumika Chawla worked down South before grabbing her big break in Bollywood. She was launched opposite Salman Khan in Tere Naam (2003). The movie became successful, but Bhumi’s career in B-Town didn’t take off. She was seen in movies like Run, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, but none of them worked and she returned to South.

Sneha Ullal

Post a bitter breakup with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the year 2002, Salman Khan launched a new face Sneha Ullal in the year 2005 who shared a resemblance to Aishwarya. He introduced her opposite himself in the movie Lucky: No Time For Love that released in 2005. With green eyes and a fair complexion, Sneha was instantly termed as an Aishwarya lookalike, but she couldn’t achieve the stardom that Aishwarya did.

Zareen Khan

Back then, Salman had a knack for picking faces identical to his exes and once again, he picked another beauty Zareen Khan who resembled Katrina Kaif. He launched her with the movie Veer in 2010, however, the movie didn’t turn out to be a hit and Zareen’s B-town journey didn’t kick off as expected. She still continues to try her luck with films, but is yet to make a mark.

Daisy Shah

Dancer-choreographer Daisy Shah made her dream debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2014 flick Jai Ho. However, she is yet to qualify in the A-league as none of her movies post Jai Ho managed to make a mark at the box office. Now, she is grabbing the limelight for her recent release Race 3.

Sooraj Pancholi

Sooraj Pancholi may belong to a film family, but he landed his big screen debut thanks to Salman Khan. Salman was instrumental in launching him in the movie Hero, which was a remake of the 1983 Subhash Ghai flick of the same name. Unfortunately for Sooraj, his debut movie didn’t do wonders and his court cases (he was alleged to be the reason for Jiah Khan’s suicide) only earned him negativity.

Athiya Shetty

Salman Khan launched Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya opposite Sooraj Pancholi in his production Hero, but, the movie didn’t do much to help boost her career. Post that, she was seen in Mubarakan in a small role, but that too didn’t help her much.