Ranjini Maitra July 17 2019, 10.28 am July 17 2019, 10.28 am

At the end of the day, it is the unconditional love from fans that makes one a star. When we talk of Bollywood superstars with the strongest fan base, Salman Khan will unarguably be on top. The madness around bhai and everything that he does is unbelievable. No wonder he is quite literally mobbed wherever he drops in, and the day of Eid almost belongs to him now!

Time and again, fans make gestures of love that are too heartwarming to be ignored. Salman, on his Instagram account, shared one such video of a differently-abled woman who is drawing a picture of the actor by using her feet! She takes cues from a picture of him on her mobile phone as she draws, and Teri Chunariya, a hit track from Salman's Hello Brother plays in the background. Isn't that overwhelming?

Sweet of Salman to recognize her talent. It's not the first time that he is doing it, though. Last year, he paid a surprise visit to a little fan who was battling cancer and was admitted at Mumbai's Tata Memorial Hospital. A number of times, he has visited children with special needs, and in orphanages.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bvy54ziAyZR/

The actor is presently occupied with the shoot of Dabangg 3. On Tuesday, we showed you how an ocean of fans gathered to greet him, on spotting him at the location. Same was the case when he was filming in Madhya Pradesh! Upon finishing Dabangg 3, he begins working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, which pairs him with Alia Bhatt.