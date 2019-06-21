Antara Kashyap June 21 2019, 11.45 pm June 21 2019, 11.45 pm

Salman Khan has as many haters, as he has loyal fans. But one thing that everyone agrees is Salman has a really strong physique. The actor was one of the few original Bollywood heroes who started bodybuilding to look better and now he has set a trend followed by every Bollywood actor. Salman, who was last seen in Bharat is still seen lifting crazy weights at the age of 53. In a recent interview he posted on Twitter, Salman was seen lifting a tall and muscular bodybuilder with ease to prove that he is still really strong.

The actor tweeted the video on Friday, where he said that the bodybuilder was his nephew and they both had similar sounding fitness brands. He then jokingly tells his nephew, whose real name is Abdullah Khan, "Utar jao, chacha ka kandha todoge kya", which translates to get down, will you break your uncle's shoulder.

Check out the video below:

The Dabangg star recently posted a hilarious video of him doing leg press with two of his trainers sitting on the plate. "After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure dey r wid me .. ha ha," he captioned the tweet.

Check it out below:

After experiencing the highs and lows my security has finally realised how secure dey r wid me .. ha ha pic.twitter.com/DVAG0dbjzy — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 17, 2019