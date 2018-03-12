Salman Khan loves clean comedy shows

Salman Khan may be having a bad time with his non-profit organisation Being Human being blacklisted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), but here is some good news for his fans. The Bhai of Bollywood will feature in the premiere episode of 'Comedy High School' which is hosted by Ram Kapoor famed for his acting in daily soaps such as Kasam Se and Bade Ache Lagte Hai. The show presents a light-hearted take on society, culture, education and current affairs through a classroom-based set-up.

It seems Salman Khan loves clean comedy. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor said in a statement to IANS, "I had a great time while shooting for the 'Comedy High School'. It is a clean comedy show, which is funny but importantly doesn't hit below the belt. I never felt awkward even for a moment."

'Comedy High School' also features actors like Gopal Dutt, Paritosh Tripathi, Krishna Bhatt, Jasmeet Bhatia and Deepak Dutta. Speaking about the show, Ram said that he likes to challenge himself and the fact that he is out of his comfort zone, he feels he will enjoy it the most. He also mentioned he always wanted to do something his children can watch.

Talking about the star cast, Salman said, "Actors like Ram Kapoor, Gopal Dutt have their own style which has never been explored before on television. I have a feeling that the show will deeply engage with the fans across the country."

Salman Khan is currently shooting for Race 3 and he recently shot a promo for his TV show Dus Ka Dum.