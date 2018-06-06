Salman Khan makes a contestant cry on the sets of a reality show. Here’s why

Salman Khan is regarded as one of the most helpful souls in the industry. He has time and again helped newcomers by giving them big breaks in the industry and helping them make a mark. And his help isn’t just limited to aspiring actors, he even helps the commoners who are going through a crisis in life.

This time, it was a female contestant on his reality show Dus Ka Dum who turned lucky after Bhai decided to help. The contestant in question was Pinki Shah, a salesgirl from Kolkata, West Bengal. The girl, who was a huge fan of the actor broke down after her streak ended after just Rs 20,000. She lost out to a 52-year-old businessman.

It so happened that after making three incorrect guesses, she was informed by Salman that she wouldn’t be able to play the next round. However, he also told her that if she got the remaining two questions right, she could win Rs 40,000. Hearing this, she started weeping profusely. Seeing her sob relentlessly, Salman asked her the reason for the same. The lady revealed the stark truth of her abysmal financial situation. She also said that she wanted to invest the money in her child’s education. Her story touched Salman deeply and he quickly announced that he would be sponsoring her kid’s education.

His words worked and within minutes, the woman’s tears turned into smile. Bhai indeed has a heart and words of gold.