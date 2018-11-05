Salman Khan makes it to Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali party, despite rumours

No one in all of Bollywood throws a party quite like Gauri Khan and husband Shah Rukh Khan. Saturday night gave us a taste of what their parties are exactly like with Mannat, their Bandra residence, dressed to the nines. Beautiful lighting adorned the mansion’s high pillars while their front lawn looked straight out of a movie. All of Bollywood, and when we say all - we mean ALL of Bollywood was present that night. Everyone, including Salman Khan.

Salman Khan didn’t, however, make the usual entry, giving paps a total pass and coming to the party fashionably late. In true Salman Khan style. There were whispers that Salman Khan would not be able to attend Shah Rukh Khan’s Diwali bash. While some quarters claimed he will be shooting for Big Boss 12 in Lonavala, others said he may be busy with the shoot of his latest film Bharat. But bromance seems to have won the day. Salman was very much present at SRK’s house on Saturday night and by the looks of it, he seemed to have been a good mood for some pictures too.

Bhai is seen here posing with the host as well as Preity Zinta. He did, however, give the whole traditional Diwali refinery a miss. Salman turned up in his standard Being Human tee and jeans. We told you first that Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday/Diwali party was delayed by a day only to accommodate Salman Khan who could not make it the day prior.

Shah Rukh Khan’s party was, in fact, the first big party of the season. It will be followed by more Bollywood celebrities throwing grand parties over the next few days.