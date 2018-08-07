Salman Khan may not be comfortable in designer clothing but is all praise for Manish Malhotra

Probably for the first time ever, Salman Khan walked the ramp for ace designer Manish Malhotra. He turned the muse along with his Tiger Zinda Hai co-star and ex-girlfriend Katrina Kaif showcasing the designer's Persian collection called Zween. If you are the one who followed the show closely would know that Salman wasn't very comfortable wearing that heavily embroidered shervani. He soon took it off and was seen sporting just the kurta.

Was it heat or what, but Salman definitely was not quite happy being in the exquisite designer outfit. But he loves Manish Malhotra. Going by the recent video shared by the designer one can say that Salman has been a big fan of the ace designer. They seem to be friends since long as Salman just has good things to say about Manish.

A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Aug 6, 2018 at 7:04pm PDT

That's sweet.

In case you missed catching up on the fabulous fashion show, here are some pictures of the showstoppers.