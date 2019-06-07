Divya Ramnani June 07 2019, 10.05 am June 07 2019, 10.05 am

The fact that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan enjoys a colossal fan following across the globe is no secret. The list also includes our nieghbouring country China. In fact, the actor’s stardom in the Chinese territory has only doubled after his Bajrangi Bhaijaan made it to the big screens over there. The film opened to rave reviews and is among one of the highest Bollywood grossers at the Chinese box office. And much to the Bharat actor’s delight, a fan’s love for him brought him all the way to India from China on Thursday.

In a video shared by Salman Khan on his Instagram story, we spotted Bhai meeting a Chinese fan, who was invited at the superstar’s residence in Bandra. Khan did not only gave him a warm hug but he also greeted him in Chinese, to which the fan couldn’t stop blushing. Needless to say, this was a very sweet gesture by Salman Khan, who makes it a point never to disappoint his fans and fulfils their wish of meeting him.

Have a look at Salman Khan greeting his Chinese fan here:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently basking in the glory of his latest release Bharat. The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which had hit the big screens on June 5, collected a huge 41.50 crores at the box office on its first day. Apart from shattering many previous records, Bharat also recorded the highest Eid opening in the history of Bollywood.