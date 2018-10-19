Salman Khan mourns the death of his furry friend

The one who owns a pet, only knows the loss of losing one. Dogs, especially, are the most lovable pets and they are said to be a man’s best friend. And when you lose one, it is tough. Our superstar Salman Khan may be ruling the hearts of a millions, but, he too has his weaknesses and his dog My Love happened to be one of them. Sadly, on Thursday night, his dog breathed his last.

He shared it on social media with an adorable picture of his pet, along with an emotional caption. He even shared another picture in which we see him kissing his pet.

And it’s not just him, but his alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur too shared a couple of pictures, writing how much she missed him.

Salman was extremely close to his pet and often documented his love through social media. He has always adored his pets like a parent does; way back in 2009 when his pet dogs Myson and Myjaan had died, he had constructed a memorial for them near Galaxy Apartments.

Workwise, he is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat with Katrina Kaif and Sunil Grover. The movie also stars Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi in pivotal parts.