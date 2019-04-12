Salman Khan on Tubelight’s failure: Fans went into depression

Divya Ramnani April 12 2019, 4.56 pm April 12 2019, 4.56 pm

Over the years, superstar Salman Khan has managed to carve a niche for himself and is now among one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. The 53-year-old actor has a long list of blockbusters to his credit. Apart from having a successful filmy career, Salman Khan is also celebrated for his super-fit physique, his ‘being human’ nature and for having a kind of swag that attracts masses in huge numbers. Well, it won’t be wrong to say that Salman Khan is the North’s answer to Rajinikanth. However, like every other star, Salman, too, had his own shares of ups and downs. Well, Bhai has never shied from accepting failures and underestimating his stardom, and his recent interview only takes it a notch higher.

The Race 3 actor, in a conversation with DNA, revealed that he feels he is the most mediocre among the other two Khans and that he has only survived because of luck. He also opened up on the comparisons that are drawn between him and the other two Khans. “By the grace of God, the films that I’m choosing have done well. But it is not as if Aamir or Shah Rukh are choosing bad or worse films. There are times when the movies I’ve chosen, to the best of my knowledge, haven’t worked. And then one film works and you’re back. SRK is a legend, as is Aamir. A bad movie here or there may happen, but they will always come back. Actually, tension toh mera hai. Aamir and SRK know their craft. I’ve heard people saying they’re not so sure about me. My thing is that I’m surviving on mediocre talent and luck. Actually, I don’t know what I’m surviving on, but I’m surviving. Mere ups and downs toh hote rahenge. By the grace of God, hamari fan following itni tagdi hai,” said Bhai.

Salman also broke silence on his film Tubelight’s massive failure at the box office. He said, “We thought that Tubelight (same combination of Kabir Khan and me) will be a beautiful film, after our much-appreciated super hit, Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015). But for an Eid release, the public wanted to see something happy. In Tubelight, they all cried. They were like, ‘What the hell! Eid kharaab kar diya!’ They went into depression.”

He then added that though Tubelight was a disaster at the BO, it was well-received on the television and that he feels lucky that even his flops earn well, “Today, when the film comes on digital and satellite, people love it and wonder why it didn’t work. It did a business of over Rs 110 crores in the domestic market alone. So, even my flops’ notch numbers. Bahuton ki filmein utni bhi nahin chali. So, I’m fortunate that itni badi hit film bhi flop maani jaati hai. I’m grateful for the blessings."

We appreciate your modesty, Bhai!