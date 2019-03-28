Bollywood Salman Khan on working with Deepika Padukone: It has to be worth her while to do a film with me

Darshana Devi March 28 2019, 5.49 pm March 28 2019, 5.49 pm

Deepika Padukone has been ruling Bollywood with her stellar performances in her film. When we talk about the leading Bollywood stars, one cannot miss out on Salman Khan too. The superstar has also been acing the Bollywood game with his box office hits. But it is surprising to note that the two stars have not done a film together. We have been speculating about their collaboration for a while now but all in vain. Recently, Salman was quizzed when he would do a film with the leggy lass. Bhai being Bhai, had an interesting reply.

“Actually even I’m wondering when will I work with Deepika?” said Salman to DNA. When probed further, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star added, “No one has come forward to cast me with her. Deepika is a big star, so it has to be worth her while to do a film with me. Right now, there is nothing.” If one recalls, it was Salman who had offered Deepika a film to make her debut with. Things did not fall in place, and Deepika made her debut with SRK's Om Shanti Om. Then reports also had it that Salman had offered Deepika Prem Ratan Dhan Payo too, but she was not up for it.

Dippy , once in her interview admitted that Salman had offered her a film during her modelling days. “He offered me my first film when I was too young and I was not ready to be in front of the camera. I will always be grateful to him. Just the fact that he offered me a film was a great thing. It is taking a long time for us to come together on screen, so I think there is something special waiting for us,” she said.

Well, now that it has been brought up, we can’t help but imagine what a magnificent sight it would be to witness them romancing each other on screen. We await the magical moment!