Salman Khan on young actors: They think all our emotions are cliched and outdated

He is a master of statements. They either earn him massive fandom, or land him in a controversy, at times unintentionally. But Salman Khan won't mince his words and you can definitely not ignore what he says. He recently spoke to NewsBytes and had his own analysis of the young brigade of Bollywood. There is some great work happening and actors are breaking the barrier between niche films and commercially successful films. But Salman doesn't seem to be pleased with what most of them are doing.

In fact, he thinks they've misunderstood Hindi cinema. "Tiger got it right this time with 'Baaghi 2'. Varun has always been getting it right. He tried one, but then that was a film (October) he wanted to do and it did make decent money and no one lost anything," the superstar said.

"Apart from them, I think everyone is going slightly... They think India is from Cuffe Parade (South Mumbai) to Andheri, which is not true. They think all our emotions are cliched and outdated," he added.

Does this mean he is not acknowledging all the critically successful, content-oriented films young actors are taking part in? Does this also mean, commercial films are the only way to go? Pretty sure we haven’t heard the last of this debate!