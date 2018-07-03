Salman Khan opens up about brother Arbaaz Khan's IPL betting controversy!

Controversies involving the Khans of Bollywood are no new to us. After Salman Khan’s trail of controversies, it was his brother Arbaaz Khan who had joined the club! Arbaaz was caught IPL betting scandal. And Salman, who’s known to be among the most outspoken actors in the industry, recently got candid about his brother’s controversy and shared how challenging it gets to continue entertaining the audience keeping all your personal issues aside.

“No matter how down you are, how messed up you are, that shot has to be done right. You have to make people laugh on the show even though you could be going through so much,” Salman spoke in a recent interview to Filmfare.

He went on to reveal the tough phase Arbaaz had to go through, while he was busy with Race 3 promotions

“When Arbaaz (Khan) was summoned (IPL betting case), I had to attend the Race 3 press conference. You can’t show what you’re going through. You can’t be depressed while promoting a film. I have to do this no matter what my parents, my family, my friends and I are going through. That’s a battle that one will always have to fight,” he said.

For those who are unaware of Arbaaz’s betting controversy, the actor’s name cropped up during the interrogation session of bookie Sonu Jalan in connection with the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket, in June, 2018.

Coming back to Salman’s films, the actor currently has Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and Prabhudheva’s Dabangg 3 in his books.