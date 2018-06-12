Salman Khan outdoes Aamir Khan's Dangal by selling the satellite rights of Race 3 for Rs 130 crore

The much-awaited third instalment of the Race franchise is all set to hit the theatres on June 15. Salman Khan has replaced Saif Ali Khan as the lead, and so has Remo D’souza, who has directed the third part instead of Abbas-Mustan, who have helmed the first two films. Apart from Salman, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem and they all have been promoting the film aggressively thereby creating a strong buzz around the film. We are sure that Race 3 will end up earning a huge amount at the box office. In fact, the film has already recovered its production cost.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman has joined hands with a big network for the first time and has cracked a record-breaking deal when it comes to the satellite rights for Race 3, just like his last release Tiger Zinda Hai. The report further states that Race 3 has outdone Aamir Khan's blockbuster hit Dangal by acquiring the highest satellite rights for a Bollywood film ever.

So what's the amount? It's Rs 130 crore! Yep, you read that right. Dangal was sold at Rs 75 crore. Considering Salman is co-producing the film with Ramesh Taurani, a huge amount of money from this deal, if not all will go in his pocket. Race 3 has been one of the most-awaited films ever since it was announced. The film has been shot across the extensive shooting locations of Thailand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Abu Dhabi as well as Mumbai.