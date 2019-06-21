Ranjini Maitra June 21 2019, 9.56 pm June 21 2019, 9.56 pm

Salman Khan has probably developed a new love for Instagram. He always was a fitness freak and is known for working out for hours (that too, the heavy workouts) every day. But it is only recently that he has started sharing interesting (and occasionally funny) videos. Remember the one where his two security guards were sitting on top of the machine as he performed a leg press? The new one we are talking about is no less impressive, though.

The video has Salman performing a perfect backflip. That's such envious fitness at 53, we tell you. The place looks like a swimming pool of a luxury hotel. Since there was no diving board present, he decided to climb up and then jump. Can you also recognise Notebook actor (and Salman's close associate), Zaheer Iqbal, helping him?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on Jun 21, 2019 at 5:26am PDT

Did you also know that Salman is a pro at swimming and has even represented the country in various international competitions? “I learnt swimming in Indore in a well when I was nine years old. My cousins tied a rope around my waist and threw me into the well and said ‘now move your arms and legs and you will learn swimming’. There was a turtle in the well, a small fish and a big fish and a water snake. I got so scared that I learnt how to swim to save my life. After that I won many certificates," he says, in his biography Being Salman.

Now we know, swimming has a big part to play behind the actor's fitness!