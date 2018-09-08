image
Saturday, September 8th 2018
English
Salman Khan: Priyanka Chopra made a 1000 calls to my sister for Bharat

Bollywood

Salman Khan: Priyanka Chopra made a 1000 calls to my sister for Bharat

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   September 08 2018, 12.09 pm
back
Ali Abbas ZafarArpita Khan SharmabharatBollywoodEntertainmentkatrina kaifPriyanka ChopraSalman Khan
nextSalman Khan’s sleepless-ratri courtesy Loveratri
ALSO READ

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif find a common muse in Malta

Disha Patani's look as Helen for Bharat leaves us wanting for more

Salman Khan's vanity van in Malta is a swank-fest