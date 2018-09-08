Salman Khan: Priyanka Chopra made a 1000 calls to my sister for Bharat

You might be living under a rock if you didn’t know that Priyanka Chopra was the one to feature in Salman Khan’s Bharat. But the actress opted to walk out of the film just a few days before the shoot began. Salman had earlier spoken about her exit from the film and had stated that she gave some personal reason for it. However, in a recent interview, the actor has made an eye-popping revelation pertaining to PeeCee’s exit from the film.

While talking to Bombay Times, Salman has revealed that it was Priyanka who wanted to star in the film and had made 1000 calls to his sister Arpita stating that she wants to star in Bharat. The Dabangg Khan said, "It must have been very difficult for her to make this decision because she was very keen to work on this project. She has called up Arpita a thousand times, saying, 'I want to work with Salman'. She has even called up Ali (Abbas Zafar) and told him, 'See if you can get me something in this film'."

View this post on Instagram Taken.. With all my heart and soul.. A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 18, 2018 at 2:45am PDT

Salman also revealed that when PeeCee gave the reason of her marriage they were ready to adjust the dates. They required Priyanka to shoot for 75-80 days and things could have been planned accordingly. But PeeCee had made up her mind that she doesn’t want to do the film and hence her exit reveals Salman.

He also revealed that Katrina was actually the first choice for the film. He said, "Atul and baby's (Salman's sister Alvira Khan's) first choice was Katrina. But since Ali and Priyanka have worked together, Ali wanted to work with her, because she told Ali that she wanted to work in the film."

View this post on Instagram In between sets.. #selfiefirst #trainingday 🤦🏽‍♀️😂 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 7, 2018 at 12:16am PDT

Well, we actually wonder what made Priyanka leave the film after making 1000 calls to star in it.