Salman Khan questions Priyanka Chopra's need for Bumble, the dating app

Over the years, the Bhai of Bollywood, Salman Khan has become something of a godfather to many struggling stars who want to make it big in the industry. The Tubelight star has introduced many new faces in Bollywood, including Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Ayush Sharma, the list can go on. But the latest newcomer the superstar is introducing Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal in a movie titled Notebook. Produced by Salman Khan films, Notebook revolves around a former army officer who takes a job as a teacher at a remote school in Kashmir. But the story charges up when he discovers a personal notebook from the previous instructor and later finds himself falling in love with a woman he has never met.

On Wednesday, the makers of Notebook held a press conference in the city and Salman Khan made his presence felt at the event. During the PC, one of a journalist quizzed Salman about how in the fast-growing digital era, where people find love on Tinder, a film-like Notebook will be relevant to the masses. Salman jokingly replied, "Why only Tinder and not Grindr." FYI, Grindr is a dating app for homosexuals. Well, it did not end there as someone from the crowd also said Bumble. To which Salman Khan quickly replied, 'What is Bumble, who launched it?" Journalists answered, "Priyanka Chopra." They then asked Salman what does he think about Bumble? He thought of Priyanka and replied, "Why does Priyanka need Bumble?" All Salman meant was why the desi girl had to launch a dating app after she got hitched with Nick Jonas.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook introduces two new fresh faces and is set to hit the screens on March 29, 2019.